Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula being treated for unexpected health issues

Buffalo Bills team co-owner Kim Pegula, experiencing unexpected medical issues, is currently undergoing treatment for those health problems, the team announced in a statement on Tuesday. The statement withheld information about Pegula’s specific condition, asking to respect the Pegula family’s privacy, but noted that she’s being treated by a team of medical experts, and asked for prayers and well-wishes to the family as she continues her treatment.

Pegula is also a co-owner of the Buffalo Sabres, and operates in the role of President to both the Bills and the Sabres. She is a member of the NFL’s Super Bowl and Major Events Advisory Committee, the Business Ventures Committee, and the NFL Foundation Committee. She is also the President and CEO of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, which owns and manages various other sports franchises and business ventures in Western New York. Originally born in South Korea, Pegula was adopted and raised in Fairport, NY, marrying Terry Pegula in 1993.