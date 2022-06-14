Buffalo Bills Links, 6/14: Storylines to follow as mandatory minicamp begins

The Buffalo Bills begin the next phase of their offseason on Tuesday with the start of mandatory minicamp. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with thoughts on the top storylines to follow from mandatory minicamp, including seeing the impact veteran linebacker/edge rusher Von Miller will have on Buffalo’s defense.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Storylines to follow at the start of mandatory minicamp
Among the key stories and topics to watch from Buffalo’s three-day mandatory minicamp, which began on Tuesday: All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer will be in attendance (though it’s unknown whether he will participate); the positional battle for reps along the defensive line between Boogie Basham, A.J. Epenesa, Greg Rousseau, and free-agent signee Shaq Lawson; how new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey runs Buffalo’s offense; the role of backup offensive lineman Cody Ford; and more!
- 7 Buffalo Bills storylines to follow as mandatory minicamp begins - newyorkupstate.com
- Capaccio: Five storylines to follow as Bills begin minicamp - WGR 550
- Report: Jordan Poyer set to attend Bills’ mandatory minicamp - WGR 550
- Source - All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer to attend the Buffalo Bills’ mandatory minicamp amid extension request - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills Blog
- Jordan Poyer plans to attend Bills’ mandatory minicamp this week - Buffalo News
Bills bolster OL, add Greg Van Roten
General manager Brandon Beane is always searching for ways to make his team better, and on Monday, the Bills GM struck again, bringing in veteran offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to compete along Buffalo’s offensive line.
- Bills sign offensive lineman Greg Van Roten - Buffalo News
- Who is Greg Van Roten? Buffalo Bills sign versatile OL - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills add offensive lineman Greg Van Roten - BuffaloBills.com
WR Isaiah McKenzie appearing on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Buffalo’s charismatic wide receiver/returner is known for his personality. Now, the rest of the country can get a chance to see and hear McKenzie’s singing talents. McKenzie, along with the NFL Players Choir, will put their talents to the test Tuesday night at 8 PM EST on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” program.
- Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie to appear on ‘America’s Got Talent’: ‘I want to be myself wherever I am’ - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills player to compete on ‘America’s Got Talent’ - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills Today | Isaiah McKenzie + three former Bills to appear on America’s Got Talent - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
Josh Allen has received plenty of publicity and attention this offseason. Should Bills fans be worried by all the preseason hype around their franchise quarterback? Plus, Von Miller on why Greg Rousseau, Boogie Basham, and A.J. Epenesa have bright futures in the NFL, and more than 80 Bills staff members gave back to the local community by volunteering at the MLK Park and the Resource Council of WNY.
- Bills Mailbag: Should fans be worried about all the preseason hype Josh Allen’s getting?
- ‘They’re going to have great careers’: Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit benefits younger Bills - Buffalo News
- Bills staff volunteers at MLK Park and the Resource Council of WNY - BuffaloBills.com
- Two Bills preseason games to be simulcast by NFL Network - Buffalo News
- Alan Pergament: WKBW completes sports staff; A look at what local stations carry Bills games this season - Buffalo News
