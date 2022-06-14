All Buffalo Bills players are in attendance at mandatory minicamp

All of the players on the Buffalo Bills roster are in attendance at Day 1 of the team’s mandatory minicamp according to head coach Sean McDermott. It’s certainly a good sign for the team heading into a year full of expectations.

There had been a little concern that safety Jordan Poyer wouldn’t be in attendance. He has not attended any optional workouts this offseason and has publicly declared his wishes for a new deal before the season starts. He’s coming off an All-Pro season and will be 32 when a new deal starts, so a new contract now is certainly to his benefit.

Our JSpenceTheKing reported earlier this week that Poyer will be in attendance but will not take the field. He will work off to the side with trainers.

“It’s good to see his face on a personal level, and then just get him around the team,” said McDermott.

The Bills have three days of mandatory minicamp this week and then break for a few weeks before training camp in Rochester. Over the past few years, the third day of minicamp has become a teambuilding exercise and not work on the field. It’s also been full-on cancelled.