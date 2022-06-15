Buffalo Bills Mini-Camp Mania | Hump Day Hotline

Join the Voice and the KING live at 8 PM Eastern as they talk “Buffalo Bills Minicamp Mania”! Actual football is really happening and the Bills tout 100% attendance from their players. Tons of story lines and tons of quotes:

Jordan Poyer who’s seeking an extension, is at practice

Josh Allen and new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey

Von Miller looks good in the red white and Buffalo blue

Plus lots more!

