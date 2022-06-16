 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Bruce Excusive: Training Camp Zero

What is Bruce looking at for Bills’ minicamp and training camp? He dives in.

By BruceExclusive
Josh Rawdin

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive” Bruce kicks off “camp season” with the Buffalo Bills at mandatory mini camp this week. He offers up some of his thoughts on the offseason of contenders vs the offseason of non-contenders and where his eyes are for the remainder of the offseason.

