The Bruce Excusive: Training Camp Zero

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive” Bruce kicks off “camp season” with the Buffalo Bills at mandatory mini camp this week. He offers up some of his thoughts on the offseason of contenders vs the offseason of non-contenders and where his eyes are for the remainder of the offseason.

