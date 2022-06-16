NABP w/Anthony Marino | Drafting our Preseason All-Star Teams

In this special episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Jon, Pat, Brando, & Anthony draft their Buffalo Bills All-Preseason teams. These players were the underdogs at training camp—guys who we were always rooting for but who never panned out.

Plus, some Quotes with Pat that center around NFL players who really love food.

You can find Anthony Marino on Twitter @AnthMarino

Follow Not Another Buffalo Podcast on Twitter @NotBuffPodcast

Vote in our pole to decide who had the best draft!

Who drafted the best #Bills All-Preseason Team?



Brando:

QB Nate Peterman

RB Christian Wade

TE Nick O’Leary



Anthony:

QB Tyree Jackson

WR Duke Williams

G Mike Jasper



Jon:

QB AJ McCarron

WR Brandon Riley

WR/PR Walt Powell



Pat:

QB Gibran Hamdan

RB Fred Jackson

WR Naaman Roosevelt — Not Another Buffalo Podcast (@NotBuffPodcast) June 15, 2022

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.