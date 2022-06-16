NABP w/Anthony Marino | Drafting our Preseason All-Star Teams

In this special episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Jon, Pat, Brando, & Anthony draft their Buffalo Bills All-Preseason teams. These players were the underdogs at training camp—guys who we were always rooting for but who never panned out.
Plus, some Quotes with Pat that center around NFL players who really love food.
Brando:
QB Nate Peterman
RB Christian Wade
TE Nick O’Leary
Anthony:
QB Tyree Jackson
WR Duke Williams
G Mike Jasper
Jon:
QB AJ McCarron
WR Brandon Riley
WR/PR Walt Powell
Pat:
QB Gibran Hamdan
RB Fred Jackson
WR Naaman Roosevelt
