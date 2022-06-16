Buffalo Bills announce training camp schedule

It’s been three years since St. John Fisher College hosted the Buffalo Bills’ training camp. After two years away due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team is back in Rochester, NY for three weeks this July and August. The team announced the full schedule Thursday:

Sunday, July 24 (9:45 am)

Monday, July 25 (9:45 am)

Wednesday, July 27 (9:45 am)

Friday, July 29 (9:45 am)

Saturday, July 30 (9:45 am)

Monday, August 1 (9:45 am)

Tuesday, August 2 (9:45 am)

Thursday, August 4 (9:45 am)

Sunday, August 7 (11:45 am)

Wednesday, August 10 (9:45 am)

Thursday, August 11 (9:45 am)

In addition to the open practices in suburban Rochester, the team will return to Highmark Stadium on August 5 for the Return of the Blue and Red scrimmage. (Ticket information for that event has not been released.)

Gates open an hour before practice time.

Tickets will be required for all practices at St. John Fisher for the first time ever. You won’t have to drive all over to get them as we’ve had to do for night practices before. Instead, you will be required to go to the Bills’ website or app to get tickets. There is a limit of four tickets per account and they will be available next month.

Season Ticket Members can claim tickets starting on July 13 at 10 AM. On July 14, Registered Bills Mobile App users can secure their tickets from 10 AM to 1 PM. After 1 PM, the general public will be able to get their tickets for camp.

The Bills will resume the shuttle bus service from Pittsford Mendon and Pittsford Sutherland high schools. There is a $1 fee for the shuttle service from the schools to practice but no cost to return to your car.

Our full training camp coverage can always be found here.