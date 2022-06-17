Plays That Defined 2021: Buffalo Bills at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Welcome to Plays That Defined 2021! This ain’t your usual game recap. Here’s what to do. Pretend you’ve just written a novel and it’s time to select the cover art. You want a single picture that tells the reader what it’s all about, right? That’s the deal here. Vote for the play that best tells the “story” of this game. Which GIF is the best “cover art” for...

We often hear the phrase “a tale of two halves” and no game in recent Buffalo Bills history better personifies that notion than this one. Buffalo was taking on the defending champs in Tampa Bay trying to avoid a losing streak. Nothing went right for the Bills in the first half, falling behind to the tune of 3-24. The second half was the exact opposite, going 24-3 to put both teams tied at 27 to end regulation. The Bills started with the ball in overtime but the momentum shifted again. Tampa Bay eked out a win in a game that may have led to some cardiac events in Western New York.

Leonard Fournette’s touchdown (Q1, 8:22)

This play kicked off the flurry of scoring for the Bucs in the first half. The defense had struggled in the first half, allowing four scoring drives out of six realistic opportunities. A 47-yard broken play for a touchdown kind of shows that off.

Josh Allen tackled for a loss (Q2, 11:07)

In the first half, it wasn’t just the defense that struggled. Tampa Bay had a game plan to take away all of Buffalo’s strengths and executed it nearly to perfection. Josh Allen is usually lethal. In the first half of this game? Not so much.

Josh Allen’s rushing touchdown (Q3, 7:34)

As noted, it was a tale of two halves. Buffalo got rolling and this play stands out in stark contrast to the last one. Lethal Josh Allen was back.

Matt Milano’s sack (Q4, 3:22)

The defense had the same turnaround as the offense. This sack from Matt Milano ended a drive to midfield late in the fourth quarter. This stop and the many like it in the second half allowed the Bills to catch back up.

Josh Allen incomplete to Stefon Diggs (OT, 9:02)

The Bills flipped back to their first-half tendencies in overtime. One of the most glaring aspects of the day was their inability to convert third downs. Even with four scoring drives in the second half, Buffalo only converted two third downs all game. Usually, when you think “3rd & 4, Allen to Diggs,” you’d think “conversion.” Not here. Or on 3rd & 3 from the Tampa seven. That incomplete to Diggs occurred toward the end of regulation and led to a Tyler Bass field goal to tie, rather than a Buffalo win.

