Buffalo Rumblinks 6/17: Observations from mandatory minicamp

The Buffalo Bills concluded the next phase of their offseason schedule with mandatory minicamp, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with observations on whose performances stood out during the course of the three days.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Observations from mandatory minicamp

Who stood out during the Bills’ three-day mandatory minicamp? Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, wide receiver Tavon Austin, and rookie running back James Cook made good first impressions with the team, while rookie punter Matt Araiza finally got a chance to hold...just in individual drills with the other specialists and not as an official extra point or field goal attempt. Plus, it’s only June, but quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs showed they’re in midseason form.

Bills announce training camp schedule

After two years away from St. John Fisher College due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bills are coming back to Rochester, NY for training camp later this summer. On Thursday, the team announced the full three-week training camp schedule, which includes 12 open practice sessions.

Odds and ends

Studying the new contract extension signed by Minkah Fitzpatrick to see what impact that could have on Buffalo Bills’ All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer. Plus, how defensive tackle Ed Oliver plans on taking that next step forward this year, Josh Allen heads this former quarterback’s list of the best signal-callers in the NFL, former Bills coach Marv Levy is set to join an exclusive club, and more!