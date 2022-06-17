Buffalo Rumblinks 6/17: Observations from mandatory minicamp

The Buffalo Bills concluded the next phase of their offseason schedule with mandatory minicamp, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with observations on whose performances stood out during the course of the three days.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Observations from mandatory minicamp
Who stood out during the Bills’ three-day mandatory minicamp? Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam, wide receiver Tavon Austin, and rookie running back James Cook made good first impressions with the team, while rookie punter Matt Araiza finally got a chance to hold...just in individual drills with the other specialists and not as an official extra point or field goal attempt. Plus, it’s only June, but quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs showed they’re in midseason form.
- Minicamp observations: Kaiir Elam shows ball skills as Bills close shop for spring - Buffalo News
- Capaccio: Elam, Austin, Cook shine as Bills wrap up minicamp - WGR 550
- Buffalo Bills minicamp Day 2 observations: Kaiir Elam picks off Josh Allen - newyorkupstate.com
- Top 5 final observations from Bills 2022 mandatory minicamp - BuffaloBills.com
Bills announce training camp schedule
After two years away from St. John Fisher College due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bills are coming back to Rochester, NY for training camp later this summer. On Thursday, the team announced the full three-week training camp schedule, which includes 12 open practice sessions.
- Bills will hold 12 open practices during training camp, starting July 24 - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills training camp to open on July 24 back at St. John Fisher College, to feature 12 open practices - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills release 2022 training camp schedule - WGR 550
- Buffalo Bills training camp schedule for St. John Fisher released - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills announce 2022 training camp schedule - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
Studying the new contract extension signed by Minkah Fitzpatrick to see what impact that could have on Buffalo Bills’ All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer. Plus, how defensive tackle Ed Oliver plans on taking that next step forward this year, Josh Allen heads this former quarterback’s list of the best signal-callers in the NFL, former Bills coach Marv Levy is set to join an exclusive club, and more!
- What Minkah Fitzpatrick’s contract extension could mean for Bills’ Jordan Poyer - Buffalo News
- Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver wants presence felt in year four - Buffalo News
- Bills Today | Why Chris Simms ranked Josh Allen as the best quarterback in the NFL - BuffaloBills.com
- Former Buffalo Bills coach Marv Levy set to be inducted into CFL Hall of Fame - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills cut Jake Kumerow with plan to re-sign - Buffalo News
- Dawson Knox: Family Is Everything | Buffalo Bills Beyond Blue & Red - BuffaloBills.com
- Behind the viral head-banging video that has Bills fans buzzing with more than 5 million views - Buffalo News
- Bruce Smith says 'no beef' with Tony Boselli but supporters' case for Hall of Fame enshrinement 'set a bad precedent' - ESPN.com
