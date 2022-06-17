What’s your Father’s Day Bills story?

Father’s Day can be a great time to celebrate dads, but also a time to remember those dads that are no longer with us. Whether you still have your dad or not, lots of our memories of dad involve the Buffalo Bills.

The comments section is open for you to share your favorite memory, but I’ll share mine, too.

The Greatest Comeback in NFL History was blacked out on local television because it didn’t sell out. We had to listen to the game on the radio and my dad decided we would clean the basement while we listened. He fired up this ancient, furniture-sized radio sitting in the back of our basement and my brother and I helped him clean. Every time the Houston Oilers scored, we kept sweeping or putting away some thing or another. At halftime, we went upstairs and mom was bummed by the score.

I can’t remember what happened after halftime. I think we may had switched it over to listening to music after Frank Reich’s pick-six to start the second half. At some point we switch it back over to the game, where the Bills were storming back. At any rate, by the fourth quarter we had stopped cleaning and were just sitting there listening. We celebrated when the Bills won the game in overtime.

It was a cool moment that only stands out in my memory because it wasn’t on TV. We watched so many games on Sunday afternoons together, so none of them were “special” but they were all special.

Anyway, share you favorite memories below in the comments section