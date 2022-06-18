Steve Tasker among the 2022 inductees in Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame

Former Buffalo Bills wide receiver and special teamer Steve Tasker is being inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame as a member of the class of 2022. Following his playing career, he has enjoyed another successful career on television and radio airwaves.

Tasker spent 21 years with CBS following his playing career, working as a color commentator on NFL games before being moved to sideline reporter in his final season. He started there in 1998 after retiring from the NFL in 1997.

Throughout his time at CBS and continuing to this day, Tasker has also worked for the Westwood One radio network on national radio games. His current role is as the sideline reporter for Monday night football games, a role he has held since 2012.

In 2018, he joined the Bills’ daily radio lineup, teaming with John Murphy for One Bills Live. Murphy has since been replaced by Chris Brown, but Tasker has remained on the weekday show.

Tasker has also been color commentator for the Bills’ preseason games on television for a very long time.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Tasker was the color commentator for Bills’ Radio Network for one season as Eric Wood wouldn’t have been able to live in Louisville and continuously clear the stringent COVID protocols.

Tasker’s playing career is the stuff of legend. He was a waiver claim for brand-new head coach Marv Levy in 1986. He’s the only special teamer named MVP in Pro Bowl history. In his career, he totaled 204 special teams tackles, 7 blocked punts, and 7 Pro Bowl selections. In 2007, he was inducted into the Bills’ Wall of Fame and he is a multi-time Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist.

Several other local television and radio personalities are joining the Hall of Fame this year, as well, and you can see the full list on their website. Jamestown native Lucille Ball is also being inducted in 2022 for her innovations in television broadcasting. The induction will take place in September.