BBR: Discussing the 2022 trajectories for Gabriel Davis and Zack Moss

Two players for the Buffalo bills that seem to have differing trajectories heading into the 2022 season are Gabriel Davis and Zack Moss. While Davis ended last year’s playoffs with a dominating performance against the Kansas City Chiefs, Moss was a bit of an afterthought on offense.

In this episode of BBR, I share my thoughts on the upcoming season for both players. While fans and pundits all seem to be high on Davis, I have not thrown the towel in on Moss just yet. Hear my thoughts in the episode below, and be sure to share your own thoughts in the comments section as well.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.