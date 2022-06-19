90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: CB Ja’Marcus Ingram

The Buffalo Bills have a fantastic secondary—a group that plays the system taught by head coach Sean McDermott and defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier to perfection. The Bills have consistently been one of the league’s best pass defenses under the tutelage of their current coaching staff even though they have lacked a strong pass rush for much of that time.

With as much talent as the Bills have in the secondary, it’s hard for young newcomers to find a place on the roster. However, when those young players have certain traits or skills that the other players don’t have, it does lend some intrigue to what could otherwise be a mundane training camp battle.

In today’s edition of “90 players in 90 days,” we profile one of Buffalo’s undrafted rookie corners.

Name: Ja’Marcus Ingram

Number: 46

Position: CB

Height/Weight: 6’2” 190 lbs

Age: 24 (at least I think so—the team doesn’t have an official age listed for him, and I can’t find his birthday anywhere. His Hudl page from high school lists him as a member of the class of 2016, which would give him a 1998 birth year, so that’s what I’m going with for now)

Experience/Draft: R; signed with Buffalo following the 2022 NFL Draft

College: University at Buffalo

Acquired: UDFA signing

Financial situation (per Spotrac): Ingram’s rookie contract is worth a total of $2.56 million overall, none of which is guaranteed. For the 2022 season, he’ll carry a cap hit of $705,000 should he make the final roster.

2021 Recap: Ingram played for his third college program as a fifth-year senior, suiting up for the Bulls after playing for Texas Tech (2019 and 2020) and Utah State (2017 and 2018) in the years prior. He was a solid performer for Buffalo, notching 47 tackles—including 2.5 tackles for loss on the year. He played in and started all 11 games for UB. Ingram added one forced fumble and three pass breakups to his ledger.

Positional outlook: Ingram joins a crowded cornerback group that includes an All-Pro in Tre’Davious White, a first-round pick in Kaiir Elam, and a third-year man who played well last season in Dane Jackson. Taron Johnson, Cam Lewis, Olaijah Griffin, Siran Neal, and Nick McCloud all return, as well. Tim Harris, Christian Benford, and Travon Fuller round out the positional group.

2022 Offseason: Ingram has participated in OTAs and he is healthy.

2022 Season outlook: Ingram has some crossover potential as a hybrid CB/S player, but he doesn’t have much of a shot at making the roster this year. He does have height, a definite trait that general manager Brandon Beane saw he clearly needed to add to the secondary this offseason. However, he’s not a burner (he ran a 4.6-second 40-yard dash at his pro day), although he does have a very good vertical (36”). He’s a priority practice squad candidate, but even that will be a tough sell, as he’ll have to beat out guys like Griffin and McCloud, who are in their second year with the team. Ingram is used to moving around in pursuit of his football dreams, and he may be on the move again once August rolls around.