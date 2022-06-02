90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: C/G Greg Mancz

The Buffalo Bills under general manager Brandon Beane have prioritized versatile depth pieces along the offensive line. The coaching staff cross-trains backups so they can carry fewer active offensive linemen on game days. This allows for greater flexibility in other areas of the roster.

This method of roster building has allowed the Bills to prepare for injuries up front in multiple ways. Last year, for example, Daryl Williams played right tackle, left tackle, and right guard at different times. He’s not the only player to appear at multiple spots. If a player can play multiple spots on the offensive line, he has a better chance at making Buffalo’s final roster.

In today’s installment of our “90 players in 90 days” series, we focus on one of those versatile, veteran backups the likes of whom the Bills covet.

Name: Greg Mancz

Number: 62

Position: C/G

Height/Weight: 6’4” 302 lbs

Age: 30 (31 on 4/23/2023)

Experience/Draft: 7; signed with the Houston Texans as a UDFA following the 2015 NFL Draft

College: Toledo

Acquired: Signed with Buffalo as UFA on 3/21/2022

Financial situation (per Spotrac): Mancz signed a one-year deal worth a total of $1,272,500 overall. Of that total, $352,500 is fully guaranteed. Mancz carries a cap hit of $1,047,500 this year.

2021 Recap: Mancz played in five games for the Miami Dolphins, making four starts, before he was placed on injured reserve in November thanks to an ankle injury. He ended up playing 185 offensive snaps at center last year. He did not commit a penalty, and he has not committed a penalty since the 2016 season.

Positional outlook: Mancz is one of two true centers on the roster, as Mitch Morse is the other (and the starter) for Buffalo. Ryan Bates is also able to play center, though he will most likely line up at guard this year barring injury.

2022 Offseason: Mancz is healthy and ready for training camp. He participated in voluntary OTAs.

2022 Season outlook: Mancz is a solid veteran who can fill in if needed in a pinch. However, the Bills are going to start Morse if the veteran is healthy, and while Mancz will probably make the roster and play center if Morse has to leave during a game, I’d bet that the team would move Bates to center and play another option at guard before they started Mancz long-term. Chances are good that Mancz is a “break glass in case of emergency” player who makes the 53-man roster, is active on game days, and hopefully doesn’t play except when Buffalo is blowing out their opponents.