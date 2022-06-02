The Match: recap, results, favorite one-liners, & tweets

After falling into an early deficit, the team of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen were able to rebound and take the lead against Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, but in the end, the old duo between the younger guys in the 12-hole game dubbed “The Match”.

For a full hole-by-hole recap of how it unfolded, check out this great rundown from Arrowhead Pride. Here are the rules of the contest:

Rules: All four players hit tee shots, with each team continuing from the best ball. The teammate who didn’t hit the tee shot continued with shot 2, and the players alternated shots from there. The team took the individual player’s top score on each hole.

Allen had a chance to force a tie on the final hole with an incredibly long birdie putt that came so incredibly close to going in.

Josh Allen long putt comes up just short pic.twitter.com/WlkxzhmqdR — Edward J (@BourbonAndBeer) June 2, 2022

By far, the best part of The Match was the trash talking between all the players that bled over onto Twitter. Even teammates got into each other’s heads a little before teeing off.

Patrick Mahomes: "Josh's biggest fear? A coin toss."



"That wasn't for Josh. That was for all these Bills fans out here." https://t.co/xvxEnLqCJa pic.twitter.com/PX551Yp1D9 — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) June 1, 2022

Our favorite tweets from off the course

Defensive back you hate playing against the most:



Tom Brady says Ed Reed

Aaron Rodgers says Charles Woodson

Patrick Mahomes says Jalen Ramsey

Josh Allen says Tre’Davious White — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) June 1, 2022

Tom Brady says worst hit of his career came courtesy of #Bills corner Nate Clements.



Josh Allen asked Brady if the film was in black and white



Allen said his was vs. Houston when Whitney Mercilus & Jadeveon Clooney injured his elbow. pic.twitter.com/lWKCjfOpl6 — Matt Parrino (@MattParrino) June 1, 2022

How long was Josh Allen waiting to crack that joke? #CapitalOnesTheMatch pic.twitter.com/dqtcLiu946 — Audacy Sports (@AudacySports) June 2, 2022

This Chuck and Josh Allen conversation pic.twitter.com/JytJWzOcwS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2022

Dining in Buffalo is sitting in complete silence while everyone at the restaurant watches Josh Allen play golf #TheMatch — Louise Rath (@RathLouise) June 2, 2022

Josh Allen considering a puke and rally — my man has never been more relatable #thematch — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) June 2, 2022

I love Barkley, “I give these guys credit, not easy to embarrass yourself on national TV.” — Leo Roth (@leoroth) June 2, 2022

I'm excited for how Sean McDermott will use this golf performance to motivate Josh Allen to annihilate the rest of the NFL this season — YardsPerPass (@YardsPerPass) June 2, 2022

On course reporter Amanda Renner says #Billsmafia has been the top fan base at The Match.



Zero shock there. — Thad Brown (@thadbrown7) June 2, 2022

Fans showing up to the next #THEMATCH2022 pic.twitter.com/C9KwFWYc1p — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) June 2, 2022

Nice of @JoshAllenQB to let the old guys win — Dawson Knox (@dawson_knox) June 2, 2022

Sean McDermott texting a Josh right now pic.twitter.com/8dhRkLHtAJ — Prime-time Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) June 2, 2022

Tweets about golf

On the first hole, Josh Allen hit into the gallery.

Accuracy on point https://t.co/ORy5T9iaNe — Jeremy White (@JeremyWGR) June 1, 2022

The way Allen is playing, the Bills are gonna need their running game and defense to play well tonight. Ducking — Sal Maiorana (@salmaiorana) June 2, 2022

Tom Brady shanked one soon after.

Hang it in the Louvre. pic.twitter.com/50uQRCHPf9 — Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) June 2, 2022

Brady goes after Allen, and Allen is ready with the comeback.

"A little chunky, a little Josh Allen-y"



Tom Brady taking out his frustration on his opponent

(@att) pic.twitter.com/HSEHpN8lsC — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 2, 2022

Savage by Sir Charles

Charles Barkley on spectators in the area of the QB's shots. "All these people need to stand in the middle of the fairway. They'll be safe" #TheMatch — Mike Catalana (@MikeCatalana) June 2, 2022

The line of a putt is from the ball to the hole. You’re supposed to walk around.

Brady just walked right through Mahomes’ line on the green. Where’s the etiquette?! #TheMatch — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) June 2, 2022

Tom Brady just drove his cart within 2 feet of the green.



Add it to the list. — Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) June 2, 2022

Brady’s teammate has etiquette

Rodgers raked his own trap, I think Brady would have a fan do it! — Leo Roth (@leoroth) June 2, 2022

YPP with the truth bomb,

Whoever decided on 12 holes for this instead of 18 is a genius — YardsPerPass (@YardsPerPass) June 2, 2022

Just in case you were wondering, Josh Allen was back at OTAs on Thursday