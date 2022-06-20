Billieve: Veteran free agents the Bills should sign

The Buffalo Bills are in win-now mode, and general manager Brandon Beane has done an excellent job of building a roster capable of winning Buffalo’s first Super Bowl.

But there are still a few ways that Beane could improve his team, and on the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, host John Boccacino presents a few veteran free agents that Beane could sign to make the Bills even stronger heading into the 2022 NFL season.

With slightly less than $6 million in cap space, and with three current roster openings, Boccacino runs through the positions that deserve an upgrade, including in the secondary, at outside wide receiver, and along the interior of the offensive line.

We offer up two future Hall of Fame wide receivers who could come to Buffalo and give Josh Allen and the Bills more versatility and depth at outside wide receiver; discuss a solid veteran cornerback who would help with the transition as All-Pro Tre’Davious White continues to work his way back from an ACL injury; and throw out a safety and a guard who would serve as valuable insurance policies.

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know your thoughts on which veteran free agents could help push the Bills over the top in their quest for a Super Bowl.

