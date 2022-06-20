Buffalo Bills Links, 6/20: 53-man roster projections

With mandatory minicamp completed, the Buffalo Bills’ next phase of their offseason schedule is training camp at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, NY. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with thoughts on which players will earn spots on Buffalo’s 53-man roster.

Early 53-man roster predictions

There’s bound to be plenty of competition for one of the 53 active roster spots on the Bills. Which veterans will find themselves on the outside looking in when cuts are made? We hear from four different Bills beat writers with their thoughts on who will make the team, and who gets cut.

Case Keenum clicking with Josh Allen, Bills

Once an undrafted rookie, Case Keenum is now backing up MVP candidate Josh Allen and says he was happy to be “wanted” by the Bills, who traded for Keenum this offseason.

Odds and ends

We take a look at how head coach Sean McDermott strives for that elusive work-life balance, hear how linebacker Von Miller is excited for his first season with the Bills, analyze the potential roadblocks facing new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, learn about another coaching honor for former Bills head coach Marv Levy, and more!