Buffalo Bills Links, 6/20: 53-man roster projections

With mandatory minicamp completed, the Buffalo Bills’ next phase of their offseason schedule is training camp at St. John Fisher College in Rochester, NY. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with thoughts on which players will earn spots on Buffalo’s 53-man roster.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Early 53-man roster predictions
There’s bound to be plenty of competition for one of the 53 active roster spots on the Bills. Which veterans will find themselves on the outside looking in when cuts are made? We hear from four different Bills beat writers with their thoughts on who will make the team, and who gets cut.
- With minicamp in the books, a Bills 53-man roster projection ahead of training camp - Buffalo News
- Bills’ First 53-man Roster Projection of 2022: Heavy With Offensive Weaponry - SI.com
- Buffalo Bills’ 53-man roster prediction - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills 53-man roster projection: Receiver, cornerback battles, plus Puntapalooza - The Athletic (subscription required).
Case Keenum clicking with Josh Allen, Bills
Once an undrafted rookie, Case Keenum is now backing up MVP candidate Josh Allen and says he was happy to be “wanted” by the Bills, who traded for Keenum this offseason.
- How Case Keenum has clicked with Josh Allen and seamlessly fit into the Bills’ quarterback room - Buffalo News
- Case Keenum happy to be ‘wanted’ by Bills: ‘It feels great to have a team like this’ - NFL.com
Odds and ends
We take a look at how head coach Sean McDermott strives for that elusive work-life balance, hear how linebacker Von Miller is excited for his first season with the Bills, analyze the potential roadblocks facing new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, learn about another coaching honor for former Bills head coach Marv Levy, and more!
- Coach, dad, husband, brother. How Bills’ Sean McDermott tries to find work-life balance - Buffalo News
- Von Miller can’t wait to get first season started with Bills - WGR 550
- Ken Dorsey, Bills face ‘potential pitfalls’ as rookie play caller learns the job - The Athletic (subscription required).
- Former Bills coach Marv Levy set to be inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame - Buffalo News
- Bills’ DaQuan Jones says run-stopping comes down to mind over matter - Buffalo News
- Gerald McCoy's Top 5 defenses heading into the 2022 season - BuffaloBills.com
- How Dion Dawkins, Bruce Smith + others hope to Inspire Change in Buffalo - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills Mailbag: Should Devin Singletary be getting more love from the fan base? - Buffalo News
