Code of Conduct - Wheels Up

JSpenceTheKing is joined by Matt Daniels to discuss Buffalo’s first Wheel Chair football team!

Tomorrow on the Code of Conduct I'll be interviewing this Buffalo Bad Ass - @MrWheels101 - we'll be highlighting this incredible Wheel Chair football league and how you can get plugged in. Check out this promo from the upcoming documentary ‍



Tomorrow, 8 pm pic.twitter.com/kUcLZf3lKP — Jefe (@JSpenceTheKing) June 20, 2022

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Play | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.