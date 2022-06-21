Ryan Fitzpatrick announced as part of Thursday night NFL coverage on Prime Video

Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick announced his retirement earlier this month but he’s already found a new job. As was heavily rumored at the time, Fitzy is stepping into a new role with Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football package. Fitzpatrick will be part of the pre-game crew for the games this season.

Joining Fitzpatrick on pre-game are former NFL tight end Tony Gonzalez and former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman. Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit are calling the games.

“Amazon jumped out at me,” Fitzpatrick told The New York Post. “In terms of it is something that’s fresh and new. It just made a lot of sense of what I was trying to get into.”

The Bills will play on Thursday Night Football just one time in 2022 when they head to New England to play the Patriots the week after Thanksgiving on Thursday, December 1.

While Buffalo opens the season on Thursday night, that’s an NBC game as part of the “Sunday Night Football” package. The Bills also play on Thanksgiving Day, so despite three Thursday games, only one is labeled Thursday Night Football.

In addition to his four seasons in Buffalo, Fitzpatrick also played for eight other NFL teams during his long 17-year career. Eight of Prime Video’s games will feature teams for which Fitzpatrick suited up.