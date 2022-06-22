2021 Best Buffalo Bills values: No. 9—OT Spencer Brown

The Buffalo Bills came into 2021 with a group of returning offensive linemen to provide them a baseline of play. By the end of the season, that bunch was completely revamped and a rookie was starting on the edge. Learning on the job as the right tackle, Spencer Brown was the ninth-best value on the Bills according to our countdown.

In order to afford big contracts for their talented players, the Bills must also find some diamonds in the rough. Cheap veterans and rookies on their entry contracts have to play a major role on the Bills and general manager Brandon Beane has found several.

In the past when we’ve done our listing, we used cap hit to reflect value, but with the cap shenanigans employed by Brandon Beane recently and the improvement of the databases, we’ve switched to yearly cash payments as our metric.

Spencer Brown’s $1.5 million in cash was 76th among NFL offensive tackles and sixth among Bills’ offensive linemen. He was the 30th-highest paid player on the team’s roster in 2021.

He entered the starting lineup in Week 4 when the Bills shook up the offensive line. He ended up playing more than 60% of the offensive snaps—the fourth-most of any offensive lineman on the team. It would have been more had he not missed four games in the middle of the season due to injury and COVID-19.

By the looks of things, Brown has the starting spot on the right side locked down for the foreseeable future and three more years are left on his rookie deal. It won’t be the last time he’s on this list.

Buffalo Bills 2021 Best Values

Honorable Mentions