Jamie D and Big Newt: Rating Bills’ 2022 defensive opponents

As we look forward to the 2022 NFL season, Jamie D and Big Newt have begun to dissect the Buffalo Bills’ upcoming opponents. This week they examine the defenses the Bills offense, lead by Josh Allen, will face.

The pair begin by agreeing that the Green Bay Packers will have the best defensive ensemble, lead by CB Jaire Alexander. From there, the hosts break down the rankings of some of the best teams on this year’s schedule, including the Los Angeles Rams (loaded with Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey and Bobby Wagner), Cleveland Browns, and Cincinnati Bengals.

There were two teams, however, that D’Amico and Newton have strong disagreement upon. Find out which!

