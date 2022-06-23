Buffalo Bills Links, 6/23: Difficult roster decisions

The offseason marches on for the Buffalo Bills, and in today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks, we continue to speculate on the tough roster decisions that general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott will have to make to whittle their roster down to 53 active players.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
2021 Best Buffalo Bills values: No. 9—OT Spencer Brown - Buffalo Rumblings
The big man played his way into the starting lineup
90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: TE O.J. Howard - Buffalo Rumblings
Could the former first-round pick revamp his career in a new location?
2021 Best Buffalo Bills values: No. 10—RB Devin Singletary - Buffalo Rumblings
The running back proved his worth when he took over as the starter
90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: Tackle Tommy Doyle - Buffalo Rumblings
The big fella looks to solidify his role as the swing tackle this year
Plays That Defined 2021: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots - Buffalo Rumblings
The dress rehearsal for the perfect game
Q&A mailbag: Revisiting your 2022 Bills’ early offseason questions - Buffalo Rumblings
What were the big questions we asked at the beginning of the offseason and how were they addressed?
Ryan Fitzpatrick announced as part of Thursday night NFL coverage on Prime Video - Buffalo Rumblings
The former Bills QB is immediately joining the media
Additional Bills news from around the web
More 53-man roster predictions
The Bills have a loaded roster, full of talented veterans and rookies hoping to have an impact on a team with Super Bowl aspirations. There will certainly be some difficult decisions to make leading up to the start of the regular season. We hear from three more Bills beat writers on who will make the team, and who gets cut.
- Post-minicamp predictions: Who looks like they’ll make Buffalo Bills’ 53-man squad? - newyorkupstate.com
- Buffalo Bills 53-man roster projection includes rookie Kaiir Elam in a key role - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Bills roster projection: An early look at who could make the team for Week 1 - The Athletic (subscription required)
Game-by-game predictions
One Buffalo beat writer takes a turn at predicting how the Bills will fare in 2022, including discussing whether the Bills will earn the top seed in the AFC.
- Will Buffalo Bills be No. 1 seed in AFC in 2022? Here is game-by-game season prediction - newyorkupstate.com
Isaiah McKenzie sets sights on larger role
With the departure of wide receiver Cole Beasley in the offseason, fellow wideout Isaiah McKenzie has a great chance to take on a larger role in Buffalo’s offense this year.
- Bills’ Isaiah McKenzie wants chemistry with Josh Allen that Cole Beasley had - newyorkupstate.com
- Isaiah McKenzie aims to step out of Cole Beasley’s shadow for Bills - Buffalo News
Odds and ends
We take a look at the similarities and differences for Buffalo’s offense under new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey, learn what goals Dawson Knox has for the upcoming Tight End University, find out how Bills Mafia swayed offensive lineman Greg Mancz to sign with the Bills this offseason, see which broadcasting outlet has hired former Buffalo quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, and more!
- What has changed vs. stayed the same for Bills’ offense under a new coordinator? - Buffalo Bills Blog- ESPN
- Dawson Knox ready for Tight End University after winning charity competition - Buffalo News
- How Bills Mafia played a big part in offensive lineman Greg Mancz signing in Buffalo - Buffalo News
- Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick joins Amazon as Thursday Night Football pregame analyst - newyorkupstate.com
- Fitzpatrick to join Amazon Prime’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ - WGR 550
- 6 superlatives from the 2022 Bills offseason - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills Today | Bills to participate at the NFL’s Quarterback Coaching Summit - BuffaloBills.co
- Bills fan survey: What must happen for 2022 to be considered a success? - The Athletic (subscription required).
- Bills, NFL Foundation to assist Mental Health Advocates of Western New York - BuffaloBills.com
Loading comments...