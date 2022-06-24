Plays That Defined 2021: Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills

Welcome to Plays That Defined 2021! This ain’t your usual game recap. Here’s what to do. Pretend you’ve just written a novel and it’s time to select the cover art. You want a single picture that tells the reader what it’s all about, right? That’s the deal here. Vote for the play that best tells the “story” of this game. Which GIF is the best “cover art” for...

The ho-hum Atlanta Falcons were coming to Western New York to face a Bills team that hadn’t punted the week before. Josh Allen had one of the worst games by a Buffalo QB in recent memory in the Week 17 clash. The Falcons led at halftime. When the dust cleared, Buffalo still managed a convincing win.

Falcons Safety (Q1, 11:18)

If you believe in bad omens this is as good a place as any to start.

Greg Rousseau’s sack/forced fumble (Q1, 2:34)

The defense had a fantastic day overall. They allowed 13 points—well under league average—and none after halftime. This despite...well you’ll see below. This forced fumble/sack by Greg Rousseau gave the Bills a short field for a quick score. Matt Ryan was taken down five times and hit eight more.

Josh Allen’s third interception (Q3, 14:16)

Josh Allen was intercepted three times against Atlanta. Three drives in a row in fact. After the early safety, the Bills had scored two touchdowns and allowed a lone field goal. At that point it looked like it’d be easy sailing. But two interceptions to close the second half led to ten more points for the Falcons and a one-point lead over Buffalo. Josh Allen and company got the ball back to start the second half and...turned it right back over again as you see here.

Devin Singletary’s first touchdown (Q3, 6:02)

With Josh Allen playing something that bore zero resemblance to his best football, the Bills elected to move the ball on the ground in the second half. It paid off. Devin Singletary saw the bulk of the attention, carrying 23 times for 110 yards and two touchdowns. This was his first score, and put the Bills back on top.

Matt Ryan’s taunting and “no TD” play (Q4, 6:14)

I’m sure we all remember this one. Matt Ryan thought he had scored a touchdown to breathe life into Atlanta and made sure to let Jordan Poyer know about it. After review the touchdown was called back due to Ryan giving himself up at the one. Oh yeah, the taunting was enforced as well. Now 16 yards from the end zone instead of one, the Falcons couldn’t finish the drive.

