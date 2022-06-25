Buffalo Bills Links, 6/25: LB Tremaine Edmunds entering make-or-break year

The Buffalo Bills exercised the fifth-year option on middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds entering the 2022 NFL season, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with thoughts on why Edmunds is heading into a make-or-break season.

Additional Bills news from around the web

Pivotal year for MLB Tremaine Edmunds

When middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds entered the NFL after being selected by the Bills with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, he was the youngest player in the league and the future appeared bright for the physically gifted Edmunds. Fast forward to 2022, and heading into a pivotal season, the pressure is on Edmunds to deliver on that promise as an athletic and rangy linebacker who excels in some situations but can be a liability against the run and in pass coverage.

Still just 24 years old, read why Edmunds is entering a make-or-break year, and why the Bills face a crucial decision regarding Edmunds’ future: sign him to a significant contract extension or let him walk in free agency and risk him latching on with another team.

Remembering a Bills Wall of Famer

Ed Abramoski, an original employee of the Buffalo Bills as their longtime athletic trainer, was fixture on the Bills sideline for 37 years, earning a spot on the team’s Wall of Fame. We remember the life of Abramoski, who died Friday at the age of 88, as a compassionate trainer who cared about the health and well-being of the players and who was in turn respected by generations of Bills players.

Odds and ends

Running back Duke Johnson is in a dogfight to make the roster after signing as a free agent, but we learn how Johnson is viewing the competition as a good thing in his development. We also see how the Bills shifted the pass-rushing landscape with their signing of veteran Von Miller, get the story of how quarterback Josh Allen’s coin-flip streak got jinxed at the worst possible time, get to know super fan Nick “The Professor” Harrison, and more!