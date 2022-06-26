Four Downs: Under-the-radar roster candidates for the Buffalo Bills

With the start of training camp about a month away, it’s time to take a look at some under-the-radar candidates to make the 53-man roster. It’s easy to project the likely starters for the Buffalo Bills, but listed below are four candidates who could turn heads during training camp at St. John Fisher.

Matt Haack

While most fans think it’s a foregone conclusion that Matt Araiza will win the punting job, you shouldn’t count out Haack just yet. Despite his struggles in 2021, Haack has been referred to as an “elite holder” by Bills general manager Brandon Beane. That holding ability combined with a solid showing at punter in training camp, could have Haack winning the starting job in Buffalo.

Isaiah Hodgins

A fan favorite of Bills Mafia, injuries have kept Hodgins off the field for the majority of his first two seasons in Buffalo. Hodgins was incredibly productive at Oregon State, and he offers a size element that’s lacking from the receiving corps. It should also be noted that Hodgins is still only 23 years old, making him an interesting developmental candidate. While his name is often forgotten when discussing depth at wideout, don’t count out Hodgins as a sleeper candidate this summer.

Quintin Morris

Should the Bills decide to keep three tight ends, Morris could make a push for a spot on the 53-man roster. It’s easy to assume that Dawson Knox and O.J. Howard are roster locks, with Tommy Sweeney fighting for a roster spot. Morris secured a practice squad spot after failing to make the 53-man roster, and he did show enough flashes for the team to sign him to a futures deal at the end of the season. Morris might be my top sleeper to earn a spot on the roster.

Cam Lewis

A popular player following a successful career at the University of Buffalo, Lewis has appeared in 12 games over the past two seasons. Lewis can contribute on both defense and special teams, and could be a valuable option should Tre’Davious White be unable to start at the beginning of the season. Lewis is familiar with defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier’s defensive system, and could earn a roster spot with a strong training camp.

You can also hear my thoughts below in this bonus episode of BBR.