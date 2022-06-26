NABP | First look at the WR room

In this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, the guys take a brief look at the Buffalo Bills’ wide receiver battle heading into the summer. When trying to predict the last few receivers the Bills will keep on the roster, there are many factors to take into account, such as special teams contributions, returner ability, and whether there are six or seven spots available.

Plus, some trivia from the 2017 Bills roster that might have you stumped or screaming names into your phone while Pat & Brando struggle to guess.

