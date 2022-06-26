Buffalo Bills Alumni Jerry Ostroski | Overreaction Sports Show

Set your reminders and join Joe Miller for the Overreaction Buffalo Sports Show LIVE this Sunday evening as he hosts former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman, Jerry Ostroski.

Joe will ask Jerry questions about his tenure as a Buffalo Bill and what it was like being a part of #BillsMafia as well as get his takes on this current Bills team.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below (the show kicks off at 8:00 PM Eastern), if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch here but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

