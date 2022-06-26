Billieve: Best Bills Wall of Fame candidates

Started in 1980, the Buffalo Bills’ Wall of Fame is intended to “honor former players, administrators and coaches who have played significant roles in the team’s history.”

The Bills have enshrined 31 former players, coaches, and administrators with a spot on the team’s Wall of Fame since its debut 42 years ago, including Hall of Famers Jim Kelly, Thurman Thomas, Bruce Smith, Andre Reed, Marv Levy, Joe DeLamielleure, Billy Shaw, Bill Polian, owner Ralph C. Wilson Jr., longtime broadcaster Van Miller, and even the fans, the “12th man.”

But its been nearly five years since the last inductee, Cookie Gilchrist, in 2017, and on the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico feel strongly that it’s time for the Bills to welcome a few more names onto the Wall of Fame.

They make their case for which players deserve to have their names and numbers etched onto the Wall of Fame during the next induction ceremony.

Boccacino and D’Amico offer up their top four Wall of Fame candidates, showing both respect for the Bills of the AFL era as well as those who played during the drought era.

Spoiler alert: here are their top Wall of Fame recommendations (listen to the full episode for their rationale).

Boccacino: 1. DB Butch Byrd (1964-1970), 2. DT Kyle Williams (2006-2018), 3. OL Joe Devlin (1976-1982, 1984-1989), 4. P Brian Moorman (2001-2013).

D’Amico: 1. OL Stew Barber (1961-1969), 2. C Eric Wood (2009-2018), 3. RB Freddie Jackson (2006-2014), 4. OL Reggie McKenzie (1972-1982)

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know your thoughts on which players deserve to go on the Wall of Fame next.

