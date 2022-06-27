Bills Reacts Survey: Super Bowl champs or bust?

The Buffalo Bills are the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl following the 2022 NFL season. But would failing to climb the highest mountain be considered a “failure”? That’s one of the questions we are posing to you in our latest Reacts question, Bills Mafia. Scroll down to our poll and let us know what you think.

No halfsies—it’s only yes or no in the polling. We normally take a more nuanced approach to these type of discussions, and you can feel free to do that in the comments section here, but it’s bad for polls. Injuries, suspensions, and other developments in the NFL aside, what’s your take?

We also added one more poll question this week. Assuming the Bills are still the top team in the AFC East, which team do you think is second-best? This one should really get the comments section and poll clicks moving.

