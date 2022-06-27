Buffalo Bills links, 6/27: Von Miller’s impact

The Buffalo Bills made a splash this offseason when they signed veteran edge rusher/linebacker Von Miller to a big contract, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with thoughts on the impact Miller will have on Buffalo’s No. 1 defense from last year.

What impact will LB Von Miller have?

When general manager Brandon Beane inked future Hall of Fame pass rusher Von Miller to a lucrative six-year, $120 million contract, he took a huge swing for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

Knowing the Bills needed to improve at getting after the quarterback, will Miller be the missing piece to defensive cooridinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier’s defense? Can Miller provide the Bills with that elite pass-rush talent they’ve been missing? While there is some risk in investing that kind of money into a 33-year-old edge rusher, Miller should be able to justify the contract if he plays like he did in 2021.

Odds and ends

Find out why new slot wide receiver Jamison Crowder is already looking like a terrific addition to the offense, and how new linebackers coach Bobby Babich is hoping to pick up where his father, Bob, left off in leading Buffalo’s linebackers. Plus, assess the offseason moves made by the Miami Dolphins, and more!