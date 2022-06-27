2021 Best Buffalo Bills values: No. 5—CB Levi Wallace

Every season, the Buffalo Bills have tried to bring in competition at the second cornerback spot and every season, cornerback Levi Wallace would beat them out. For the fourth and final time, Wallace makes our list of the best values on the 2021 Bills’ roster, coming in at number five on our list.

In order to afford big contracts for their talented players, the Bills must also find some diamonds in the rough. Cheap veterans and rookies on their entry contracts have to play a major role on the Buffalo Bills and general manager Brandon Beane has found several.

In the past when we’ve done our listing, we used cap hit to reflect value, but with the cap shenanigans employed by Brandon Beane recently and the improvement of the databases, we’ve switched to yearly cash payments as our metric.

Wallace made $1.75 million in cash for 2021, which was tied for 27th on the Bills as a whole and fifth among Bills defensive backs. He was 76th in the NFL among cornerbacks.

He started all 17 games for the Bills in the regular season, tallying two interceptions, one fumble recovery, ten passes defended, and 58 tackles. He even took over as CB1 for the injured Tre’Davious White in the final two months of the season.

In all, he was second on the team in defensive snaps at 994 (92%), behind only Micah Hyde.

We mentioned this was Wallace’s final time on the list, as this offseason he signed a two-year, $8 million contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers. If and when he makes the Pittsburgh roster, guaranteeing the rest of his $4 million compensation in 2022, he’ll have eclipsed the amount of money he made in four years with Buffalo ($3,679,282) in just his first year with the Steelers

