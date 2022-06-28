Buffalo Rumblinks, 6/28: Remembering former Bills WR Marlin Briscoe

Marlin Briscoe made history when he became the first Black quarterback to start a professional football game with the AFL’s Denver Broncos in 1968, and later, he developed into a Pro Bowl wide receiver with the Buffalo Bills. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by remembering the life of Briscoe and the impact he made on the game.
Remembering former Bills WR Marlin Briscoe
Marlin Briscoe became the first Black quarterback to start a professional football game when he passed for 14 touchdowns as a rookie with the Denver Broncos in 1968. But it wasn’t enough to guarantee him the starting job in 1969, and Briscoe asked for his release and was signed by the Bills. The move relaunched Briscoe’s career. In Buffalo, Briscoe would lead the Bills in touchdown receptions for the next three years, and would lead the team in receptions twice. His best season came in 1970, when he earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors after catching 57 passes for 1,036 yards with eight touchdowns.
All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer has enjoyed a career renaissance during his time with the Bills after entering the NFL as a seventh-round draft pick in 2013. Poyer reveals which undrafted Bills defensive back reminds him of himself, plus we dive into the cornerback battle between Kaiir Elam, Dane Jackson, and Siran Neal, assess the offseason moves made by the New England Patriots, and learn how offensive lineman Cody Ford is giving back to his hometown.
