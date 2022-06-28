BBR: James Cook and Isaiah McKenzie two offensive weapons to watch in training camp

The start of Buffalo Bills training camp is just a few weeks away, and it is time to concentrate on the players I am most excited to see. On the offensive side of the ball, James Cook and Isaiah McKenzie are the two players I am most excited to watch during training camp.

As discussed in the episode below, Cook brings an element to the Bills offense that has been missing out of the backfield. His speed, combined with his pass-catching ability, makes him an intriguing addition to Ken Dorsey’s offense. I expect Cook to be option 1B to Devin Singletary’s 1A in the backfield, and look forward to seeing this duo in camp.

While Cook is the new addition, fans are certainly aware of the playmaking ability they have in McKenzie. With the departures of Emmanuel Sanders and Cole Beasley, there could be a chance for McKenzie to see an increased role on offense. It will be interesting to see where he lines up during camp, and what impact he can have on the offense.

