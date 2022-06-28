Bills fans split on “Super Bowl or Bust” opinion

“If the Bills don’t win the Super Bowl, is this season a failire?”

The Buffalo Bills are the betting favorites to win the Super Bowl following the 2022 NFL season. But would failing to climb the highest mountain be considered a “failure”? That’s one of the questions we posed this week in our Reacts question.

We normally take a more nuanced approach to these type of discussions, and you can feel free to do that in the comments section here, but it’s bad for polls like this so it was a straight yes/no decision. Injuries, suspensions, and other developments in the NFL aside, the goal was to pick an answer and stick with it.

After the votes were tallied, 46% of Bills fans agreed with the statement while 54% of fans said there was room for success even without a new Lombardi Trophy in the case.

