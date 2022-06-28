Buffalo Bills: Kim Pegula “progressing well” on health issue

The Buffalo Bills released a statement on behalf of the Pegula family Tuesday evening, offering an update for Kim Pegula’s health. Per the Pegulas, “Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating” from her health issue. The family relayed their thanks for the medical team working with Pegula, as well as all of the well-wishes and prayers sent along to them.

The Pegula statement also asked for the continued respect of their privacy as the co-owner works through her treatment.

Pegula’s undisclosed health issue first came to light two weeks ago, when the team announced the news that she was being treated.

Pegula and her husband, Terry Pegula, have been the co-owners of the Buffalo Bills since 2014. The couple also own the Buffalo Sabres, the Rochester Americans, the Rochester Knighthawks, and the Buffalo Bandits, as well as other entities under the umbrella of Pegula Sports and Entertainment.