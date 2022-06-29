Who do Bills fans think is the second-best team in the AFC East?

“Which team is the second-best in the AFC East?”

It’s a simple question predicated on the Buffalo Bills being the best team. Buffalo won the division in 2021, and while they had to come from behind in the last month of the season, they also beat the second-place team twice over the final five weeks in incredibly convincing fashion. The Bills did lose to the New England Patriots earlier in the 2021 season in a one-score, wind-whipped game where the Patriots attempted just three passes.

With the turnover on the offensive coaching staff in New England, plus a brand new coaching staff on the Miami Dolphins, plus big questions about the efficacy of all three quarterbacks, the backup slot in the division is wide open.

After the votes were tallied, 64% of Bills fans agreed that the Miami Dolphins were the second-best team in the AFC East, with 30% believing it’s the Patriots. Only 6% voted for the Jets, even though they’ve established a nice foundation over the last two offseasons.

