Plays That Defined 2021: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Welcome to Plays That Defined 2021! This ain’t your usual game recap. Here’s what to do. Pretend you’ve just written a novel and it’s time to select the cover art. You want a single picture that tells the reader what it’s all about, right? That’s the deal here. Vote for the play that best tells the “story” of this game. Which GIF is the best “cover art” for...

Coming out of their bye week, the Buffalo Bills were set to square up for the second time of the season with the Miami Dolphins. The first “contest” was a 35-0 demolition of the Dolphins. Miami was looking for the upset and did keep it close for most of the game. The final score belies the sluggish Buffalo offense for much of the day.

Josh Allen’s intentional grounding (Q2, 0:53)

The Buffalo offense was the cause of some nail biting early on. With under a minute to go in the half, Buffalo had a scant three points to show for their time on the field. With several stalled drives already, the Bills went for it on fourth down at midfield. Josh Allen was called for intentional grounding, killing the drive.

Micah Hyde’s fumble recovery (Q2, 0:24)

While it was expected Buffalo would run away with this game as well, the Dolphins were already even with the Bills at three points each. As the first half was drawing to a close, Miami had gotten to the Buffalo 12 yard line, looking to extend the lead. Then this happened and “tied at the half” felt fortunate.

Gabriel Davis’s touchdown (Q3, 3:56)

Take a look at the time stamp. This was the first touchdown of the game, and the score that broke the 3-3 tie the teams went into the half with. Buffalo would add to their lead on the next drive, but this is much later in the game than fans have become accustomed to seeing the first touchdown drive.

Stefon Diggs’s touchdown (Q4, 13:29)

Speaking of extending that lead, when the Bills got rolling they didn’t stop. After the Davis touchdown, Stefon Diggs was next with this 19-yard reception. The Bills would string together four scoring drives in a row to close the game.

Jordan Poyer’s interception (Q4, 2:32)

When Buffalo started their chain of scoring drives, remember it was coming off of a tied score. The defense made sure to continue doing their part, only allowing one retaliatory score. This pick by Jordan Poyer all but sealed the game and is a good stand-in for all the defensive work that went into this victory.

Vote, vote, vote!