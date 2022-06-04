90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: Tackle Will Ulmer

The Buffalo Bills have a stable of offensive linemen ready to roll this summer. In many cases, that could imply that a team doesn’t quite have its lineup set; however, that doesn’t seem to be the case with Buffalo. The Bills have a pretty clear-cut starting five along the offensive line, so the rest of the players in camp will try to break in as reserves.

Not all players on an NFL roster have a realistic shot at the 53-man roster. Some players signed are looking to make enough of an impression to hang on the fringes, continuing the NFL dream as a member of a pro team’s practice squad.

In today’s edition of “90 players in 90 days,” we profile a player looking to do just that.

Name: Will Ulmer

Number: 64

Position: T

Height/Weight: 6’4” 310 lbs

Age: 24 (25 on 12/30/2022)

Experience/Draft: R; signed with Buffalo as UDFA on 5/15/2022

College: Marshall

Acquired: Signed as UDFA

Financial situation (per Spotrac): Ulmer’s three-year contract is worth a total of $2.56 million. None of that money is guaranteed. If he makes the final roster, Ulmer will count $705,000 against the salary cap.

2021 Recap: Ulmer made 13 starts in his second senior year, bringing his career total to 57 starts over five years. That total is tops in Marshall football history. He played right tackle for the Thundering Herd and the team went 7-6. Ulmer’s testing was largely below-average at his pro day, as he notched just a 27” vertical jump and a broad jump of 8’4”. However, his 27 reps on the bench would have tied him for fifth among offensive linemen if he had participated in the NFL Scouting Combine.

Positional outlook: Ulmer is a long shot at tackle, where the Bills have two clear starters (Dion Dawkins and Spencer Brown), a young player who was on the roster last year (Tommy Doyle), and a solid veteran whom they recently signed (David Quessenberry). The Bills also added Luke Tenuta as their final draft choice in the 2022 NFL Draft. Bobby Hart is the veteran of the group, and Cody Ford can play both guard and tackle. The Bills also added undrafted free agents Derek Kerstetter, Alec Anderson, and Tanner Owen.

2022 Offseason: Ulmer earned his contract after participating in rookie minicamp. He is healthy for training camp.

2022 Season outlook: Ulmer doesn’t have a realistic chance at making the 53-man roster, and his odds are fairly long to make the practice squad, too. He’ll have to beat out a host of other UDFAs, not to mention a veteran in Hart, in order to stick around on the practice squad.