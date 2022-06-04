Buffalo Bills Links, 6/4: Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick set to retire

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with the news that Ryan Fitzpatrick, the former fan favorite at quarterback for the Buffalo Bills and eight other NFL teams, is reportedly calling it a career after 17 seasons in the league.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick calling it a career
Ryan Fitzpatrick, the former seventh-round quarterback out of Harvard, was Buffalo’s signal caller for four seasons, his longest stint with any team during his 17-year NFL career. The ultimate underdog at the league’s most important position, Fitzpatrick finished his career with 34,990 passing yards, 223 touchdown passes, and one of the most memorable beards in league history.
Bills sign WR/returner Tavon Austin
In the 2013 NFL Draft, the Buffalo Bills traded down with the then St. Louis Rams before selecting QB EJ Manuel. With that pick, the Rams selected WR Tavon Austin. Nine years later, the Bills have signed Austin to compete for depth at receiver and in the return game.
LB Andre Smith suspended six games
Buffalo Bills linebacker and special teams standout Andre Smith will miss the first six games of the 2022 NFL season after he violated the league’s PED policy.
Highlights from ‘The Match’
Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes fell to Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady in the made-for-television golf competition, “The Match,” which featured its fair share of bad golf, an exciting finish, and some great trash talk.
Odds and ends
Learn how veteran quarterback Case Keenum made the most of the extra repetitions he received in practice this week, find out which players impressed during Bills Organized Team Activities (OTAs), hear how new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey plans to keep Buffalo’s high octane offense humming, and more!
