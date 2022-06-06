Billieve Podcast: The legend of Fitzy

Ryan Fitzpatrick, the Harvard-educated quarterback who brought his “FitzMagic” to the NFL for nine teams, including the Buffalo Bills, during his 17-year career, has officially announced his retirement from the NFL.

On the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, host John Boccacino pays tribute to Fitzpatrick, a fan favorite during his four-year stint as starting quarterback of the Bills.

The 13th quarterback selected in the 2005 NFL Draft as a seventh-rounder out of Harvard, Fitzpatrick started games for nine teams, an NFL record among quarterbacks.

As Buffalo’s starter from 2009-2012, Fitzpatrick was 20-33, throwing for 11,654 yards (fifth all-time in franchise history), 80 touchdowns (fourth all-time in franchise history) and 64 interceptions.

We relive the good (and bad) of Fitzy’s time in Buffalo, discuss why Fitzy was a fan favorite and why he epitomized the Bills teams of the drought era, and dive into what he meant to Buffalo, and what Buffalo meant to him.

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast, then let us know your thoughts and favorite memories from Fitzpatrick’s time with the Bills.

