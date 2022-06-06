2022 NFL Free Agency: David Quessenberry contract details gives inside track to Bills roster

When the Buffalo Bills signed guard David Quessenberry in late April just days before the NFL Draft, you may have thought it was one of the veteran minimum contracts that tend to get doled out as teams try and plug holes on the back end of their roster. Quessenberry’s contract isn’t for the veteran minimum, though, and he has some guaranteed money coming his way.

Via Spotrac, Quessenberry received a $400,000 signing bonus as part of the deal and it’s the only guaranteed money in the contract. That will make it financially easy to cut him at the end of August if he’s not one of their top linemen.

His base salary is $1.25 million, a couple hundred thousand dollars higher than the veteran minimum. With four years of experience, his minimum pay would be $1.035 million. That $200,000 plus the $400,000 adds up to $600,000 more than the league minimum for Quessenberry.

He also gets a $100,000 workout bonus to move up to $700,000 more compensation that the league minimum.

While it won’t even come close to guaranteeing he makes the roster, his $1.75 million does slot him ahead of Greg Mancz ($1,272,500), Ike Boettger ($1,187,500), and Bobby Hart ($1,185,000) financially among the group of depth offensive linemen signed this offseason.

2022

Signing bonus: $400,000

Workout bonus: $100,000

Base salary: $1.25 million

Cap hit: $1.75 million

Dead cap if cut: $400,000 (probably $500,000 including workout bonus)

Cap savings if cut: $1.25 million

