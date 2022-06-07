Buffalo Bills Links, 6/7: Roles for Buffalo’s rookies

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with a breakdown of what fans can expect from cornerback Kaiir Elam, running back James Cook, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and the rest of the Buffalo Bills’ eight-man draft class.

Expectations for rookie draft class

We know the Buffalo Bills drafted rookie Kaiir Elam in the first round to serve as the team’s CB2. But what are expectations for the rest of Buffalo’s crop of draft picks? How large of a role will James Cook play out of the backfield? How much will linebacker Terrel Bernard contribute on defense? Will wide receiver Khalil Shakir see a ton of reps in the slot? Plus, learn how incumbent starting running back Devin Singletary is looking forward to mentoring rookie running back James Cook.

Tales from former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick’s career

During his four years as the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, Ryan Fitzpatrick certainly had his fair share of FitzMagic, and he reflected on his time in Buffalo, the #BillsMafia faithful, current Bills QB Josh Allen, and the epic photo of him shirtless in the stands during Buffalo’s Wild Card thrashing of the New England Patriots.

New hires in Buffalo’s front office

In a slew of new hires announced by the team, Brian Gaine is now Buffalo’s assistant general manager, and Terrance Gray is now the team’s director of player personnel. Learn more about these personnel moves and promotions.

Odds and ends

Veteran edge rusher Von Miller is helping youngsters Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, and Carlos Basham develop their abilities as pass rushers, Plus, learn why new quarterbacks coach Joe Brady was thrilled to work with Josh Allen, how Allen has turned into the most effective deep ball passer in the league, whether Epenesa's roster spot could be in jeopardy, and more!