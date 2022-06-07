Buffalo Bills Links, 6/7: Roles for Buffalo’s rookies

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with a breakdown of what fans can expect from cornerback Kaiir Elam, running back James Cook, wide receiver Khalil Shakir and the rest of the Buffalo Bills’ eight-man draft class.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: DE Greg Rousseau - Buffalo Rumblings
- 2022 NFL Free Agency: David Quessenberry contract details gives inside track to Bills roster - Buffalo Rumblings
- Billieve Podcast: The legend of Fitzy - Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2021: Buffalo Bills at Jacksonville Jaguars - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: LB Baylon Spector - Buffalo Rumblings
- Injury analysis: Buffalo Bills WR/PR Tavon Austin - Buffalo Rumblings
- 90 Buffalo Bills players in 90 days: CB Dane Jackson - Buffalo Rumblings
- Plays That Defined 2021: Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills - Buffalo Rumblings
Additional Bills news from around the web
Expectations for rookie draft class
We know the Buffalo Bills drafted rookie Kaiir Elam in the first round to serve as the team’s CB2. But what are expectations for the rest of Buffalo’s crop of draft picks? How large of a role will James Cook play out of the backfield? How much will linebacker Terrel Bernard contribute on defense? Will wide receiver Khalil Shakir see a ton of reps in the slot? Plus, learn how incumbent starting running back Devin Singletary is looking forward to mentoring rookie running back James Cook.
- Capaccio: What to expect from each Bills 2022 draft pick - WGR 550
- Devin Singletary eager to take James Cook under his wing with Bills - Buffalo News
Tales from former Bills QB Ryan Fitzpatrick’s career
During his four years as the quarterback of the Buffalo Bills, Ryan Fitzpatrick certainly had his fair share of FitzMagic, and he reflected on his time in Buffalo, the #BillsMafia faithful, current Bills QB Josh Allen, and the epic photo of him shirtless in the stands during Buffalo’s Wild Card thrashing of the New England Patriots.
- Ryan Fitzpatrick reflects on retirement, Buffalo + Josh Allen - BuffaloBills.com
- Ryan Fitzpatrick tells story behind his shirtless photo at Bills playoff game - Buffalo News
- Ryan Fitzpatrick shares thoughts on potentially signing one-day contract with Buffalo Bills - newyorkupstate.com
- ‘He was a ton of fun to play with’ | Eric Wood remembers Ryan Fitzpatrick’s Buffalo career - BuffaloBills.com
New hires in Buffalo’s front office
In a slew of new hires announced by the team, Brian Gaine is now Buffalo’s assistant general manager, and Terrance Gray is now the team’s director of player personnel. Learn more about these personnel moves and promotions.
- Bills announce a number of hires and promotions - WGR 550
- Bills announce promotions and new hires for personnel department - BuffaloBills.com
Odds and ends
Veteran edge rusher Von Miller is helping youngsters Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa, and Carlos Basham develop their abilities as pass rushers, Plus, learn why new quarterbacks coach Joe Brady was thrilled to work with Josh Allen, how Allen has turned into the most effective deep ball passer in the league, whether Epenesa's roster spot could be in jeopardy, and more!
- Bills’ Von Miller continues to teach, and learn, at annual pass rush summit - Buffalo News
- An opportunity too good to pass up’: Why Joe Brady couldn’t say no to working with QB Josh Allen and the Bills - Buffalo News
- Josh Allen Rated Best Deep Ball Passer in the NFL | Bills By The Numbers Ep. 30 - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills Mailbag: Could A.J. Epenesa’s roster spot be in jeopardy? - Buffalo News
- Bills coordinator Ken Dorsey on ballot for College Hall of Fame - Buffalo News
- Erik Brady: For a former Bill, mass shootings hit much too close to home - Buffalo News
- UB product Ja’Marcus Ingram traveled long road to earn shot with Bills - Buffalo News
- Bills Today | Where Josh Allen ranks on the most influential people in the NFL list - BuffaloBills.com
Loading comments...