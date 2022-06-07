Bills name Brian Gaine assistant general manager among promotions, new hires

The Buffalo Bills announced a bunch of front office promotions and new hires on Tuesday, kicking off the new season of scouting following the 2022 NFL Draft.

At the top of the list, Buffalo replaced the departed Joe Schoen with a familiar face, naming Brian Gaine as their new assistant general manager. Gaine was in the Bills’ personnel department in 2017 before serving as the Houston Texans’ general manager in 2018 and 2019. He returned to the Bills after being replaced in Houston and has served as senior personnel advisor since then. He assumed several of the duties of Dan Morgan when he left for the assistant general manager job with the Carolina Panthers and again when Schoen left to join the New York Giants as their new general manager.

Terrence Gray is another big name on the list, and he moves from assistant director of player personnel to director of player personnel. That’s the title last held by Morgan in until a little over a year ago and it wasn’t filled until now, with his responsibilities just split up. Gray has been with the Bills since 2017.

A new hire has joined the upper ranks of the Bills’ front office, as well. Matt Bazirgan is the new senior personnel executive, replacing Gaine. He follows Gaine from the Texans where he was the co-director of player personnel. He has 14 seasons with the New York Jets before the most recent five years in Houston.

Mike Szabo has been promoted to a college national scout after spending time as an area scout. Joining the team as a national scout is Alonzo Dotson, who most recently was an area scout for the New York Jets.

Dennis Lock was named senior director of football research after previously holding the title of director of football research and strategy.

Matt Worswick is now the director of team administration after being assistant to the head coach for the last five years.

There were three new hires in entry-level positions, as well: