Circling the Wagons: Brian Daboll vs. Ken Dorsey w/Andrew & Justin from Buffalo FAMBase

In this episode, we talk with Andrew and Justin from The Wandering Buffalo Podcast from the Buffalo FAMBase Podcast Network to discuss Ken Dorsey as offensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. Plus, did Brian Daboll make Josh Allen or vice versa, will Josh Allen or heaad coach Sean McDermott have more say in the playcalling and game planning than before Brian Daboll’s departure, which players need to take a step up in 2022, and much more!

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @2Chiangs__

Follow Justin on Twitter: @JGods22

Email us questions, comments, or Bills stories: ctwpod@gmail.com

Follow us on Twitter: @CTWpod

Follow us on Instagram: CTWpod

Check out our TeePublic Bills Store

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.