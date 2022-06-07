Buffalo Bills’ 2022 preseason schedule finalized

The NFL finalized the preseason schedule today, which will kick things off with the annual Hall of Fame game. This year that contest will be between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders. What’s more important is that the dates and times for the Buffalo Bills’ third and final preseason game has now been announced.
Here’s the full rundown of the preseason slate.
August 13 - 4 PM Eastern
Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills
Buffalo will kick things off playing host to Frank Reich and the Colts. This will be the first time we get to see offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after taking over for Brian Daboll. On the opposing sideline, this will be fans’ first chance to see quarterback Matt Ryan take the field in a Colts uniform. The good news is that Jonathan Taylor will not scorch the Bills for five touchdowns like he did last season since this is only the preseason.
August 20 - 1 PM Eastern
Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills
This will be the second week in a row that the Bills get to see a familiar quarterback in a new uniform. Russell Wilson will be coming to town but this time in a Denver Broncos uniform after the blockbuster trade in the offseason. Historically, the second home preseason game for the Bills is when the team runs their “Family Day” promotion at the stadium so mark your calendars accordingly. With only three preseason games now, this may also be the “Dress Rehearsal” game where the starters get decent action in the first half.
August 26 - 7 PM Eastern
Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers
Wrapping things up, the Bills will travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers. We all know the history that general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have due to their time with the Panthers. This should be a good game to see what the defense has in store for the season. We know to usually trust the passing defense but if Christian McCaffrey plays in this game, it will be a good test to see the new and improved run defense.
Here is the full schedule including the preseason and regular season:
2022 Buffalo Bills schedule
|Pre-1
|Saturday
|Aug 13
|4:00 PM ET
|INDIANAPOLIS COLTS
|It's been 30 years since Colts HC Frank Reich led the Bills to the Greatest Comeback in NFL History
|Pre-2
|Saturday
|Aug 20
|1:00 PM ET
|DENVER BRONCOS
|How much will Russell Wilson play?
|Pre-3
|Friday
|Aug 26
|7:00 PM ET
|@ Carolina Panthers
|Lots of connections still exist between the two franchises
|1
|Thursday
|Sep 8
|8:30 PM ET
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|NFL's Opening Night Game! Von Miller returns to L.A.
|2
|Monday
|Sep 19
|7:15 PM ET
|TENNESSEE TITANS
|Fifth straight season playing Tennesse, but first time in Buffalo since 2018
|3
|Sunday
|Sep 25
|1:00 PM ET
|@ Miami Dolphins
|Bills have won seven straight vs Miami
|4
|Sunday
|Oct 2
|1:00 PM ET
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|Ravens play four straight vs AFC East to open 2022, last faced each other in 2020 AFC Playoffs
|5
|Sunday
|Oct 9
|1:00 PM ET
|PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|Lost to Pittsburgh to open the 2021 season, could see former Bills QB Mitch Trubisky under center
|6
|Sunday
|Oct 16
|4:25 PM ET
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|National TV game, Bills fell to KC in AFC Divisional Round last season
|7
|BYE
|Earliest bye in AFC East
|8
|Sunday
|Oct 30
|8:20 PM ET
|GREEN BAY PACKERS
|Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen for MVP in 2020 and 2021, Allen shut out in first start vs GB during rookie season
|9
|Sunday
|Nov 4
|1:00 PM ET
|@ New York Jets
|Last meaningful loss to Jets was in Josh Allen's rookie season, but Jets won in final week of 2019 when Bills clinched playoff seeding
|10
|Sunday
|Nov 13
|1:00 PM ET
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|Stefon Diggs was traded to the Bills by Minnesota in 2020
|11
|Sunday
|Nov 20
|1:00 PM ET
|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|Most people think DeShaun Watson will be available for this game despite pending litigation for sexual assault
|12
|Thursday
|Nov 24
|12:30 PM ET
|@ Detroit Lions
|Bills are playing on Thanksgiving in 3 of past 4 seasons, they are currently 2-0 in those contests
|13
|Thursday
|Dec 1
|8:15 PM ET
|@ New England Patriots
|Bills didn't punt, turn over the ball, or kick a field goal in their last game against NE -- only touchdowns, game on Amazon Prime
|14
|Sunday
|Dec 11
|1:00 PM ET
|NEW YORK JETS
|Jets QB Zach Wilson was 7-of-20 for 87 yards, while taking 8 sacks, vs BUF in 2021
|15
|Sat/Sun
|Dec 17/18
|Flex
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|Game day and time TBD due to NFL Flex, last December home loss to Miami was 2016
|16
|Saturday
|Dec 24
|1:00 PM ET
|@ Chicago Bears
|Former Bills starting QB Nathan Peterman signed in Chicago this week
|17
|Monday
|Jan 2
|8:30 PM ET
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|Bengals were the AFC rep in Super Bowl last year
|18
|Sat/Sun
|Jan 7-8
|Flex
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|Game day and time TBD due to NFL Flex, but Week 17 MNF means Saturday is less likely
|WC
|TBD
|Jan 14-16
|TBD
|TBD
|Div
|TBD
|Jan 21-22
|TBD
|TBD
|AFC
|TBD
|Jan 29
|TBD
|TBD
|SB
|Sunday
|Feb 12
|6:30 PM
|TBD
|It's on FOX and from Glendale, Arizona
