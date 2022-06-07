Buffalo Bills’ 2022 preseason schedule finalized

The NFL finalized the preseason schedule today, which will kick things off with the annual Hall of Fame game. This year that contest will be between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders. What’s more important is that the dates and times for the Buffalo Bills’ third and final preseason game has now been announced.

Here’s the full rundown of the preseason slate.

August 13 - 4 PM Eastern

Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

Buffalo will kick things off playing host to Frank Reich and the Colts. This will be the first time we get to see offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey after taking over for Brian Daboll. On the opposing sideline, this will be fans’ first chance to see quarterback Matt Ryan take the field in a Colts uniform. The good news is that Jonathan Taylor will not scorch the Bills for five touchdowns like he did last season since this is only the preseason.

August 20 - 1 PM Eastern

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills

This will be the second week in a row that the Bills get to see a familiar quarterback in a new uniform. Russell Wilson will be coming to town but this time in a Denver Broncos uniform after the blockbuster trade in the offseason. Historically, the second home preseason game for the Bills is when the team runs their “Family Day” promotion at the stadium so mark your calendars accordingly. With only three preseason games now, this may also be the “Dress Rehearsal” game where the starters get decent action in the first half.

August 26 - 7 PM Eastern

Buffalo Bills at Carolina Panthers

Wrapping things up, the Bills will travel to Carolina to take on the Panthers. We all know the history that general manager Brandon Beane and head coach Sean McDermott have due to their time with the Panthers. This should be a good game to see what the defense has in store for the season. We know to usually trust the passing defense but if Christian McCaffrey plays in this game, it will be a good test to see the new and improved run defense.

Here is the full schedule including the preseason and regular season: