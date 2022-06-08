Bills don’t expect Jordan Poyer to miss mandatory minicamp in contract negotiation

In a public effort to get a new contract, Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer has missed the entirety of the team’s optional practices this offseason. In addition, his agent has told local media that Poyer has requested a new deal in Buffalo. The ball is clearly in the Bills’ collective court, but they still expect him back in town next week for mandatory minicamp.

General manager Brandon Beane said Tuesday that while he hasn’t spoken directly with Poyer recently, he also hasn’t received any indication that he will not attend minicamp.

Defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier says he’s been texting back and forth with Poyer this offseason to keep him engaged. He said he believes Poyer is in a “good place” mentally with the business side of the offseason.

“Hopefully we’ll see him soon,” said Frazier.

Poyer was in town for the Micah Hyde charity softball game, among other events this offseason. He was named All-Pro in 2021 after another great season. He’s entering the final year of his deal, but he just turned 31 and will be 32 when his new extension would begin.

As of now there doesn’t seem to be an extension on the horizon and the contract stalemate is likely to continue, but it will start hitting Poyer in the pocketbook if he misses mandatory minicamp or training camp.