NABP | What could stop the Bills from winning it all?

On this episode of Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Pat, Jon, & Brando talk about what could possibly stop the Buffalo Bills from winning the Super Bowl this season. Coming into the 2022 season as the betting favorite to win it all, on paper the Bills look poised to finally get over the hump. Setting the obvious answer of injuries aside, the guys talk through any areas of weakness that could potentially be a problem this year.

Plus, some Ryan Fitzpatrick trivia to celebrate his retirement and a “Quotes with Pat” segment.

Find us on Twitter @NotBuffPodcast

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Buffalo Rumblings Q&A, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D. & Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast and Circling the Wagons:

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.