Buffalo Bills Links, 6/9: Observations from OTAs

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with observations from the third week of Buffalo Bills Organized Team Activities, including details on how quarterback Josh Allen picked right up where he left off after missing time last week to compete in The Match.
Additional Bills news from around the web
Observations from Week 3 OTAs
Josh Allen demonstrated his penchant for making pinpoint throws on the move, wide receiver Gabriel Davis excelled in the passing drills, and defensive end Boogie Basham displayed speed in getting after the quarterback. Plus, general manager Brandon Beane and defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier are optimistic that safety Jordan Poyer will be on the field for mandatory minicamp practices next week.
- OTA Observations: Josh Allen’s accuracy on the move zaps defense - Buffalo News
- Bills OTAs: Josh Allen is dialed in, Gabriel Davis steps up and restructured front office - The Athletic (subscription required).
- Buffalo Bills OTAs Week 3 observations: Good look at Kaiir Elam, Jamison Crowder flashes - newyorkupstate.com
- Stevenson bounces back during final media-open OTA - WGR 550
- What we learned from Tremaine Edmunds, Tavon Austin + others at Bills OTAs - BuffaloBills.com
Bills add to analytics department, make more front-office moves
Following a trend under Brandon Beane, Buffalo brought in more help for its analytics department, promoting Dennis Lock to senior director of football research and hiring Drew DiSanto as a sports performance data analyst, and Malcolm Charles to be a data analyst.
- Bills continue to beef up analytics department under Brandon Beane - Buffalo News
- Bills promote Brian Gaine to assistant GM, Terrance Gray to player personnel director - Buffalo News
Odds and ends
Defensive end Boogie Basham discusses the biggest lessons learned from his rookie season. Plus, find out why recently retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t want to be Josh Allen’s backup, see how popular of a bet Buffalo is to win the Super Bowl, get the details on Buffalo’s preseason schedule, and more!
- Bills’ Boogie Basham explains what gave him wake-up call in rookie season - newyorkupstate.com
- Ryan Fitzpatrick reveals why he wouldn’t be backup to Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills GM says he’s open to Ryan Fitzpatrick signing one-day contract to retire as a Bill - Buffalo News
- NFL notable bets - Bills dominating early Super Bowl futures - ESPN.com
- Bills’ preseason schedule set - Buffalo News
- Relax, even PFF writer says model ranks Bills’ Sean McDermott too low at No. 16 - Buffalo News
- Von Miller on the importance of hosting the Pass Rush Summit - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills release offensive lineman Will Ulmer - Buffalo News
