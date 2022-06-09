Buffalo Bills Links, 6/9: Observations from OTAs

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with observations from the third week of Buffalo Bills Organized Team Activities, including details on how quarterback Josh Allen picked right up where he left off after missing time last week to compete in The Match.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings

Additional Bills news from around the web

Observations from Week 3 OTAs

Josh Allen demonstrated his penchant for making pinpoint throws on the move, wide receiver Gabriel Davis excelled in the passing drills, and defensive end Boogie Basham displayed speed in getting after the quarterback. Plus, general manager Brandon Beane and defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier are optimistic that safety Jordan Poyer will be on the field for mandatory minicamp practices next week.

Bills add to analytics department, make more front-office moves

Following a trend under Brandon Beane, Buffalo brought in more help for its analytics department, promoting Dennis Lock to senior director of football research and hiring Drew DiSanto as a sports performance data analyst, and Malcolm Charles to be a data analyst.

Odds and ends

Defensive end Boogie Basham discusses the biggest lessons learned from his rookie season. Plus, find out why recently retired quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick didn’t want to be Josh Allen’s backup, see how popular of a bet Buffalo is to win the Super Bowl, get the details on Buffalo’s preseason schedule, and more!