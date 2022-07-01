Buffalo Bills Links, 7/1: Bills co-owner Kim Pegula health update

Since the beginning of June, Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula has been battling an undisclosed medical condition. Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with an update from the teams on Pegula’s condition, as the Bills and Sabres report Pegula is “progressing well” as she continues to deal with this health issue.

Bills, Sabres co-owner Kim Pegula “progressing well”

While there is still no word on what sent Kim Pegula to a hospital in Boca Raton, FL. the first week of June, the Bills and Sabres said Pegula, 53, is “progressing well” in her battle with this unknown health condition. The statement, in full, read: “Kim is progressing well and is resting and rehabilitating from a health issue. We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes. We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time.”

Pegula, 53, is president of both the Bills and Sabres.

What can TE Dawson Knox do for an encore?

During the 2021 NFL season, tight end Dawson Knox established himself as an up-and-coming tight end, setting career-highs in receptions (49), receiving yards (587) and touchdowns (9) during his third season in the league. What can Knox do to build upon last year’s successes?

Training camp previews

The Bills commence training camp July 24 at St. John Fisher College in Pittsford, NY. Leading up to training camp, we discuss the pressing issues facing the Bills, like: will Pro Bowl quarterback Josh Allen take off and scramble less this year, and where does Buffalo’s roster rank among the league’s best?

Odds and ends

We hear from defensive tackle Jordan Phillips on why he’s happy to be back with the Bills, find out how confident Bills fans are in their team’s chances this year, relive the career of former Bills wide receiver Marlin Briscoe, and check in on what the New York Jets did this offseason.