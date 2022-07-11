2021 Worst Buffalo Bills values: No. 5—OG Jon Feliciano

The Buffalo Bills re-signed several players last offseason in an effort to run it back with the team that made the AFC Championship Game the previous year. Two of those starting offensive linemen were on that list, and both of them lost their starting spots during the year and both were released following the season. We already talked about Daryl Williams at number seven on our list, and now number five is guard Jon Feliciano.

In the past when we’ve done our listing, we used cap hit to reflect value, but with the cap shenanigans employed by general manager Brandon Beane recently and the improvement of the databases, we’ve switched to yearly cash payments as our metric.

Feliciano made $4.8 million in cash in 2021, which was 18th on the Bills and highest among the team’s guards. (It was below Daryl Williams, though, who ended up starting the majority of the team’s games at guard despite being listed as a tackle.) It was the fourth-highest cash hit among all the Bills’ offensive linemen. Around the NFL, Feliciano was the 21st-highest paid guard, with two starting guards on each team.

In all, he ended up taking the seventh-most snaps on the offensive line behind Daryl Williams, Mitch Morse, Spencer Brown, Ike Boettger, and Cody Ford. The last three names on that list made less than half as much as Feliciano. He played just 12 offensive snaps after November 1 after starting the first six games of the season.

This offseason, Feliciano was released, signing with his former offensive line coach Bobby Johnson and the New York Giants. There, he will have a chance to be the team’s starting center. His $2.9 million compensation is almost all fully guaranteed.

